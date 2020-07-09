836 N Fuller Ave

Amenities

Available 01/15/20 Spacious apartment in West Hollywood - Property Id: 179879



Perfect location in a heart of West Hollywood, walking distance to EVERYTHING. Very safe neighborhood. The apartment offered is good size Looking for a quiet, clean, full-time professional, financially stable, and works or study outside the home regular business hours, no drugs. Spacious bright apartment in the building with young professionals. Quiet neighbors' Lower unit in 5-units building. One bedroom/one bathroom, over 1,000sq ft, hardwood floor, bright, with an amazing young professionals neighbors, laundry on the premises, only 5 units, quiet location between Melrose and Santa Monica Blvd, behind the Trader Jo's, next to the park, Target, Best Buy, Sprouts, Ralph's. Big closets, big separate kitchen, ground floor, great management who cares about wonderful tenants and its investment

No Pets Allowed



