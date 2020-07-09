All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 836 N Fuller Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
836 N Fuller Ave
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

836 N Fuller Ave

836 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

836 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 01/15/20 Spacious apartment in West Hollywood - Property Id: 179879

Perfect location in a heart of West Hollywood, walking distance to EVERYTHING. Very safe neighborhood. The apartment offered is good size Looking for a quiet, clean, full-time professional, financially stable, and works or study outside the home regular business hours, no drugs. Spacious bright apartment in the building with young professionals. Quiet neighbors' Lower unit in 5-units building. One bedroom/one bathroom, over 1,000sq ft, hardwood floor, bright, with an amazing young professionals neighbors, laundry on the premises, only 5 units, quiet location between Melrose and Santa Monica Blvd, behind the Trader Jo's, next to the park, Target, Best Buy, Sprouts, Ralph's. Big closets, big separate kitchen, ground floor, great management who cares about wonderful tenants and its investment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179879
Property Id 179879

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5385648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 N Fuller Ave have any available units?
836 N Fuller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 N Fuller Ave have?
Some of 836 N Fuller Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 N Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
836 N Fuller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 N Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
No, 836 N Fuller Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 836 N Fuller Ave offer parking?
No, 836 N Fuller Ave does not offer parking.
Does 836 N Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 N Fuller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 N Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 836 N Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 836 N Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 836 N Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 836 N Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 N Fuller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College