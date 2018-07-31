Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8355 Wystone Ave Available 09/15/19 4 bedroom 2.5 ba House. Remodeled with all Hardwood floors throughout - 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Newly painted.



Granite counter-top Kitchen, Living room with fireplace and large sliding glass doors.

Master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom.

Three additional bedrooms with plantation shutters. 2nd guest bathroom completely updated.



Beautiful front and backyard with fountains! All updated by landscape designer with exquisite taste.



Bonus enclosed sun-room not part of square footage!



(RLNE3373220)