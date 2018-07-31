All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:51 PM

8355 Wystone Ave

8355 Wystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8355 Wystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8355 Wystone Ave Available 09/15/19 4 bedroom 2.5 ba House. Remodeled with all Hardwood floors throughout - 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Newly painted.

Granite counter-top Kitchen, Living room with fireplace and large sliding glass doors.
Master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom.
Three additional bedrooms with plantation shutters. 2nd guest bathroom completely updated.

Beautiful front and backyard with fountains! All updated by landscape designer with exquisite taste.

Bonus enclosed sun-room not part of square footage!

(RLNE3373220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8355 Wystone Ave have any available units?
8355 Wystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8355 Wystone Ave have?
Some of 8355 Wystone Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8355 Wystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8355 Wystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8355 Wystone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8355 Wystone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8355 Wystone Ave offer parking?
No, 8355 Wystone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8355 Wystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8355 Wystone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8355 Wystone Ave have a pool?
No, 8355 Wystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8355 Wystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 8355 Wystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8355 Wystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8355 Wystone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
