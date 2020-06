Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Charming French Normandy DuplexSide-by-side duplex unit with private yard in Melrose/La Brea area - two bedrooms, two bathrooms, large private backyard with additional storage/office room in a highly sought after Melrose area. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances and new paint. Unit is walkable to many bars, restaurants, and retail. Unit also comes with one parking space in the shared driveway. Pets considered.