Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. It is conveniently located blocks away from the 110 Freeway. Tenant pays trash, gas, electricity. Landlord pays water and has included a brand new window AC. Move-in cost include first month's rent and security deposit. LAST OPEN HOUSE will be hosted this Saturday November 9 at 11am to 12pm. Please contact us beforehand so you can be scheduled on our appointment list, you may either CALL/TEXT at (866) 772-6847.