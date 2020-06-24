Amenities
8301 Fordham Rd - Property Id: 139064
Charming 4bd/2ba bungalow in the Loyola Village neighborhood. Enter into an inviting living room with beautiful hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Entertain in the formal dining room with easy access to the spacious kitchen which opens to a bright family room. Enjoy the sunshine through the sliding glass doors or be outside in the private back yard. This property has a master bedroom suite with his and hers closets, three additional bedrooms and a detached two car garage. Walking distance to LMU, Bristol Farms, Playa Vista and a number of parks and playgrounds.
Minimum of a 12 month lease.
Renters must demonstrate that monthly rent does not exceed 30% of their collective gross income as demonstrated by pay-stubs or a contract. Income from co-signers will not address this requirement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139064
Property Id 139064
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5654246)