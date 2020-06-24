All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:02 PM

8301 Fordham Rd

8301 Fordham Road · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Fordham Road, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
8301 Fordham Rd - Property Id: 139064

Charming 4bd/2ba bungalow in the Loyola Village neighborhood. Enter into an inviting living room with beautiful hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Entertain in the formal dining room with easy access to the spacious kitchen which opens to a bright family room. Enjoy the sunshine through the sliding glass doors or be outside in the private back yard. This property has a master bedroom suite with his and hers closets, three additional bedrooms and a detached two car garage. Walking distance to LMU, Bristol Farms, Playa Vista and a number of parks and playgrounds.

Minimum of a 12 month lease.

Renters must demonstrate that monthly rent does not exceed 30% of their collective gross income as demonstrated by pay-stubs or a contract. Income from co-signers will not address this requirement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139064
Property Id 139064

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5654246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Fordham Rd have any available units?
8301 Fordham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 Fordham Rd have?
Some of 8301 Fordham Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Fordham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Fordham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Fordham Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8301 Fordham Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8301 Fordham Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Fordham Rd offers parking.
Does 8301 Fordham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8301 Fordham Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Fordham Rd have a pool?
No, 8301 Fordham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Fordham Rd have accessible units?
No, 8301 Fordham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Fordham Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 Fordham Rd has units with dishwashers.
