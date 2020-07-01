829 MARTEL Avenue

Amenities

Wow! Incredible Value! Brand New Modern Luxury Townhome for Lease in the popular Melrose District. This Turn-key, pet friendly 3BR/3BA will impress from top to bottom.. It's well lit and built with style and detail with spacious and airy rooms, modern lighting, high-end appliances, ample closet space, multiple balconies, private parking and more. It's also within walking distance to Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Ave and right in-between Fairfax and La Brea so it's close to Trader Joe's and numerous amounts retail/night-life near the robust Melrose District. Nearby Plumber Park and the Poinsettia Recreation Center offers tennis, rec center, etc. Minutes to Beverly Hills, Hollywood Studios, Netflix, etc. Easy, modern luxurious living. Property is vacant, pics are from staged event. Good credit is a must, owner will reject poor credit. Tenant shall be responsible for a $300 monthly surcharge in addition to the rental rate.