Los Angeles, CA
829 MARTEL Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

829 MARTEL Avenue

829 North Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

829 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
Wow! Incredible Value! Brand New Modern Luxury Townhome for Lease in the popular Melrose District. This Turn-key, pet friendly 3BR/3BA will impress from top to bottom.. It's well lit and built with style and detail with spacious and airy rooms, modern lighting, high-end appliances, ample closet space, multiple balconies, private parking and more. It's also within walking distance to Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Ave and right in-between Fairfax and La Brea so it's close to Trader Joe's and numerous amounts retail/night-life near the robust Melrose District. Nearby Plumber Park and the Poinsettia Recreation Center offers tennis, rec center, etc. Minutes to Beverly Hills, Hollywood Studios, Netflix, etc. Easy, modern luxurious living. Property is vacant, pics are from staged event. Good credit is a must, owner will reject poor credit. Tenant shall be responsible for a $300 monthly surcharge in addition to the rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 MARTEL Avenue have any available units?
829 MARTEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 MARTEL Avenue have?
Some of 829 MARTEL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 MARTEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
829 MARTEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 MARTEL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 MARTEL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 829 MARTEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 829 MARTEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 829 MARTEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 MARTEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 MARTEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 829 MARTEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 829 MARTEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 829 MARTEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 829 MARTEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 MARTEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

