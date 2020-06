Amenities

8283 Willis Avenue #5, Panorama City, 91402 - This 2 story Townhome featuring 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms in quiet complex. Large living room with fireplace and new carpet, 1/2 bath, dining area, kitchen with patio. Upper level has 2 master suites with own bathroom. Bigger master includes walk-in closet and balcony. Washer and dryer hookup in kitchen. 2 car garage. Swimming pool in courtyard near unit. Near schools, shops & transportation.



No Pets Allowed



