828 South Holt Avenue

Amenities

garbage disposal parking tennis court microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

Centrally located 1 bedroom apt. with TONS of space and closets!! - Beautiful, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, first floor unit in small and quiet 5 unit building. The apartment has new carpeting throughout (owner is open to changing to hardwood or similar), tons of closet space and large windows throughout that provide great natural light. The bedroom is quite large as well and can easily accommodate a king bed. The kitchen includes a built-in stove and oven, garbage disposal, microwave and refrigerator.

There is parking for one (1) car and laundry on the premises.

The location is terrific, between Olympic and Wilshire Boulevards and Robertson and La Cienega Boulevards; two (2) blocks west of La Cienega and two (2) blocks north of Olympic. It is close to public transportation. Cedar Sinai Hospital, The Beverly Center, The Beverly Hills Tennis Courts, Restaurant Row, Starbucks, Synagogues, and much, much more.

No pets please.

Call, text or email Tish @ Kape Property Management for a tour: (424) 542-8601 or tchilds@kapeproperties.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4696418)