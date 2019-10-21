All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

828 South Holt Avenue

828 South Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

828 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pico - Robertson

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
tennis court
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Centrally located 1 bedroom apt. with TONS of space and closets!! - Beautiful, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, first floor unit in small and quiet 5 unit building. The apartment has new carpeting throughout (owner is open to changing to hardwood or similar), tons of closet space and large windows throughout that provide great natural light. The bedroom is quite large as well and can easily accommodate a king bed. The kitchen includes a built-in stove and oven, garbage disposal, microwave and refrigerator.
There is parking for one (1) car and laundry on the premises.
The location is terrific, between Olympic and Wilshire Boulevards and Robertson and La Cienega Boulevards; two (2) blocks west of La Cienega and two (2) blocks north of Olympic. It is close to public transportation. Cedar Sinai Hospital, The Beverly Center, The Beverly Hills Tennis Courts, Restaurant Row, Starbucks, Synagogues, and much, much more.
No pets please.
Call, text or email Tish @ Kape Property Management for a tour: (424) 542-8601 or tchilds@kapeproperties.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4696418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 South Holt Avenue have any available units?
828 South Holt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 South Holt Avenue have?
Some of 828 South Holt Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 South Holt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
828 South Holt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 South Holt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 828 South Holt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 828 South Holt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 828 South Holt Avenue offers parking.
Does 828 South Holt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 South Holt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 South Holt Avenue have a pool?
No, 828 South Holt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 828 South Holt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 828 South Holt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 828 South Holt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 South Holt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
