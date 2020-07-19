All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8244 Blackburn Ave

8244 Blackburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8244 Blackburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Some highlights:
Spacious floor plan-2000 square ft
Fans in each room
Gourmet kitchen
Full vanity with great lighting in the bathroom
Cozy fireplace
One car garage included
Gorgeous hardwood floors and fresh carpet

Cats allowed

Great location!
Amazing pedestrian amenities
Walking distance to:
Local farmers market
Whole Foods
La Cienega Restaurant Row
Beverly Center Mall

15 minute drive to UCLA
25 minutes To Santa Monica
25 minutes to STAPLES CENTER
30 minutes to Dodgers Stadium

Gas and electric paid by tenant

...A perfect place to make your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8244 Blackburn Ave have any available units?
8244 Blackburn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8244 Blackburn Ave have?
Some of 8244 Blackburn Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8244 Blackburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8244 Blackburn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8244 Blackburn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8244 Blackburn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8244 Blackburn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8244 Blackburn Ave offers parking.
Does 8244 Blackburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8244 Blackburn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8244 Blackburn Ave have a pool?
No, 8244 Blackburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8244 Blackburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 8244 Blackburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8244 Blackburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8244 Blackburn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
