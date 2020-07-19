8244 Blackburn Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed garage fireplace carpet

Some highlights:

Spacious floor plan-2000 square ft

Fans in each room

Gourmet kitchen

Full vanity with great lighting in the bathroom

Cozy fireplace

One car garage included

Gorgeous hardwood floors and fresh carpet



Cats allowed



Great location!

Amazing pedestrian amenities

Walking distance to:

Local farmers market

Whole Foods

La Cienega Restaurant Row

Beverly Center Mall



15 minute drive to UCLA

25 minutes To Santa Monica

25 minutes to STAPLES CENTER

30 minutes to Dodgers Stadium



Gas and electric paid by tenant



...A perfect place to make your new home!