Los Angeles, CA
8200 Ramsgate
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

8200 Ramsgate

8200 Ramsgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8200 Ramsgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
House in Westchester/Osage neighborhood, 4+2, with large yards and GIANT Family room - Great house, Just remodeled, new paint inside and out, new landscape and huge front and rear yards both lined with mature trees. A MODERN KITCHEN, contemporary bathrooms, Hardwood, tile and carpet in the house. Front and rear entrance. Washer and dryer in house in their own room. A GIANT family room with an open beam 15' vaulted ceiling and patio doors to the outside. Nice front living room too. Two car carport that can double as an outdoor covered patio if you prefer. Central heating.
Great location very near LMU, OTIS, PLAYA VISTA, LAX, EL SEGUNDO, FOX HILLS and CULVER CITY.
Small pets OK

(RLNE3460513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 Ramsgate have any available units?
8200 Ramsgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8200 Ramsgate have?
Some of 8200 Ramsgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 Ramsgate currently offering any rent specials?
8200 Ramsgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 Ramsgate pet-friendly?
Yes, 8200 Ramsgate is pet friendly.
Does 8200 Ramsgate offer parking?
Yes, 8200 Ramsgate offers parking.
Does 8200 Ramsgate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8200 Ramsgate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 Ramsgate have a pool?
No, 8200 Ramsgate does not have a pool.
Does 8200 Ramsgate have accessible units?
No, 8200 Ramsgate does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 Ramsgate have units with dishwashers?
No, 8200 Ramsgate does not have units with dishwashers.

