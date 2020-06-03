8200 Ramsgate

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

House in Westchester/Osage neighborhood, 4+2, with large yards and GIANT Family room - Great house, Just remodeled, new paint inside and out, new landscape and huge front and rear yards both lined with mature trees. A MODERN KITCHEN, contemporary bathrooms, Hardwood, tile and carpet in the house. Front and rear entrance. Washer and dryer in house in their own room. A GIANT family room with an open beam 15' vaulted ceiling and patio doors to the outside. Nice front living room too. Two car carport that can double as an outdoor covered patio if you prefer. Central heating.

Great location very near LMU, OTIS, PLAYA VISTA, LAX, EL SEGUNDO, FOX HILLS and CULVER CITY.

Small pets OK



