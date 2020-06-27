All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

820 KODAK Drive

820 Kodak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

820 Kodak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Perched in the hills of Silver Lake, sits this beautifully appointed organic modern home. Just minutes from the stores, restaurants and coffee shops of Sunset Junction and Sunset Blvd. This spacious 3bd/2ba house has an open-concept floor plan combining living, family, dining, and kitchen with lots of windows to take in the views. This home boasts hardwood floors, two renovated bathrooms, central HVAC, a custom kitchen with GE Monogram appliances and Caesarstone counters, a private master suite with ensuite bathroom, sitting area, yard access, and large dressing room. A large deck off the kitchen provides a great area for outdoor entertaining and provides peek-a-boo views of DTLA. Other features include off-street parking for up to four cars, a custom steam shower, tankless water heater, reverse osmosis water filtersystem, laundry room with front load washer and dryer, and much more. Recently remodeled and available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 KODAK Drive have any available units?
820 KODAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 KODAK Drive have?
Some of 820 KODAK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 KODAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 KODAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 KODAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 820 KODAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 820 KODAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 820 KODAK Drive offers parking.
Does 820 KODAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 KODAK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 KODAK Drive have a pool?
No, 820 KODAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 820 KODAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 KODAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 KODAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 KODAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
