820 KODAK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Perched in the hills of Silver Lake, sits this beautifully appointed organic modern home. Just minutes from the stores, restaurants and coffee shops of Sunset Junction and Sunset Blvd. This spacious 3bd/2ba house has an open-concept floor plan combining living, family, dining, and kitchen with lots of windows to take in the views. This home boasts hardwood floors, two renovated bathrooms, central HVAC, a custom kitchen with GE Monogram appliances and Caesarstone counters, a private master suite with ensuite bathroom, sitting area, yard access, and large dressing room. A large deck off the kitchen provides a great area for outdoor entertaining and provides peek-a-boo views of DTLA. Other features include off-street parking for up to four cars, a custom steam shower, tankless water heater, reverse osmosis water filtersystem, laundry room with front load washer and dryer, and much more. Recently remodeled and available for rent.