8190 HOLLYWOOD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Mediterranean oasis brings back the days where home felt like home. An artfully wood carved door leads into this charming Mediterranean villa built in 1925, making this home one of the first homes in the Hills. The rustic kitchen is beautifully adorned with ornate tiles. The large living room features a balcony, fireplace, and a high post and beam ceiling. Situated on nearly a third of an acre, this home has four bedrooms, including a sublime recently renovated master suite with dual closets, a large terrace, and city views. Additionally, there is a bonus artist studio or office space attached to the house with its own private entrance. One of the greatest qualities this home offers is a large grassy garden, ideal for relaxing and entertaining. This fairytale home is the perfect escape while still being only minutes from the best that the Sunset Strip has to offer. Exclusively available fully furnished for short or long-term lease.