Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8190 HOLLYWOOD

8190 W Hollywood Blvd
Location

8190 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Mediterranean oasis brings back the days where home felt like home. An artfully wood carved door leads into this charming Mediterranean villa built in 1925, making this home one of the first homes in the Hills. The rustic kitchen is beautifully adorned with ornate tiles. The large living room features a balcony, fireplace, and a high post and beam ceiling. Situated on nearly a third of an acre, this home has four bedrooms, including a sublime recently renovated master suite with dual closets, a large terrace, and city views. Additionally, there is a bonus artist studio or office space attached to the house with its own private entrance. One of the greatest qualities this home offers is a large grassy garden, ideal for relaxing and entertaining. This fairytale home is the perfect escape while still being only minutes from the best that the Sunset Strip has to offer. Exclusively available fully furnished for short or long-term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8190 HOLLYWOOD have any available units?
8190 HOLLYWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8190 HOLLYWOOD have?
Some of 8190 HOLLYWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8190 HOLLYWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
8190 HOLLYWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8190 HOLLYWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 8190 HOLLYWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8190 HOLLYWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 8190 HOLLYWOOD does offer parking.
Does 8190 HOLLYWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8190 HOLLYWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8190 HOLLYWOOD have a pool?
No, 8190 HOLLYWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 8190 HOLLYWOOD have accessible units?
No, 8190 HOLLYWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 8190 HOLLYWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8190 HOLLYWOOD has units with dishwashers.
