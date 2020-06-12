819 South Grand View St 5

Amenities

4min to DTLA, parking, W/D in-unit, firepit patio - Property Id: 233807



Recently renovated, open layout apartment with city skyline views, inside a naturally landscaped apartment community. Great commuting location in a central area (walk score 94, transit score 82, bike score 79), well-situated between Downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, Echo Park, and a few miles to Hollywood. Also, only blocks from a subway station, bike route, and large public park. The peaceful backyard has a relaxing covered patio space with a fire pit for entertaining and BBQs. The apartment has central air and heat, private in-unit washer/dryer, classic hardwood flooring, and a contemporary kitchen with a stainless steel dishwasher, fridge, stove and microwave.

