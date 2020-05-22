All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

819 South DETROIT Street

819 South Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

819 South Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spanish Revival 3-bed/2-bath Duplex in prime Miracle Mile location. An ideal home for those who enjoy 1920's architectural charm and 21st century amenities, including cost-saving energy solar panels. A rare Batchelder tiled ornamental fireplace is the focal point in the expansive living room. New custom floor-to-ceiling French windows open to plush landscape plus shows the natural rich sheen of the hardwood floors. A large separate dining room adjoins a butler pantry with a pass-through to the kitchen; Great for a reading-room or bar. The fully equipped kitchen has unique original wall tiles and opens to a large separate laundry room. An exquisite 1920's bathroom with a ceiling high beveled mirror, original tiles, built-ins, and tiled shower/bathtub combo anchor two bedrooms. A third bedroom has an ensuite and separate shower. Enchanting outdoor space and bonus private garden features a wall mural by a noted artist. One garage space. Parking permits available. Near public transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 South DETROIT Street have any available units?
819 South DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 South DETROIT Street have?
Some of 819 South DETROIT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 South DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
819 South DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 South DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
No, 819 South DETROIT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 819 South DETROIT Street offer parking?
Yes, 819 South DETROIT Street offers parking.
Does 819 South DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 South DETROIT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 South DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 819 South DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 819 South DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 819 South DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 819 South DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 South DETROIT Street has units with dishwashers.
