819 South DETROIT Street

Spanish Revival 3-bed/2-bath Duplex in prime Miracle Mile location. An ideal home for those who enjoy 1920's architectural charm and 21st century amenities, including cost-saving energy solar panels. A rare Batchelder tiled ornamental fireplace is the focal point in the expansive living room. New custom floor-to-ceiling French windows open to plush landscape plus shows the natural rich sheen of the hardwood floors. A large separate dining room adjoins a butler pantry with a pass-through to the kitchen; Great for a reading-room or bar. The fully equipped kitchen has unique original wall tiles and opens to a large separate laundry room. An exquisite 1920's bathroom with a ceiling high beveled mirror, original tiles, built-ins, and tiled shower/bathtub combo anchor two bedrooms. A third bedroom has an ensuite and separate shower. Enchanting outdoor space and bonus private garden features a wall mural by a noted artist. One garage space. Parking permits available. Near public transit.