Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Calling All Nature Lovers! Perfect for the Artist and Creative Souls! 2 bedroom 1 bath Charming Cabin with Warm Wooden Accents. Full kitchen, second room ideal for home office or creative studio, plenty of parking and great storage. Nestled in your own private and serene woodsy setting off of Beverly Glen. Close to Harvard-Westlake School And UCLA; Unit B is also available. (1+1.5)