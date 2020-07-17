All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8170 Gould Ave

8170 Gould Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8170 Gould Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Situated high above the trees, breathtaking city and canyon views highlight the special nature of this wonderful retreat. tiled steps with multiple tiers of giant yuccas and succulents lead to an authentic rustic studio, 1-bath. The property even has its own producing avacado tree so that you can make your own guacamole. Far better than a Chateau Marmont Bungalow at a fraction of the price!

Three landscaped levels provide ample space for relaxation and repose, including a cozy outdoor tented dining area on the 2nd landing perfect for enjoying occasional visits from the deer and local wildlife. Steam washer/dryer and 1 designated parking space. Wifi, utilities, AC included. We are not interested in long term leases (but thank you for asking!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8170 Gould Ave have any available units?
8170 Gould Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8170 Gould Ave have?
Some of 8170 Gould Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8170 Gould Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8170 Gould Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8170 Gould Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8170 Gould Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8170 Gould Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8170 Gould Ave offers parking.
Does 8170 Gould Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8170 Gould Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8170 Gould Ave have a pool?
No, 8170 Gould Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8170 Gould Ave have accessible units?
No, 8170 Gould Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8170 Gould Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8170 Gould Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
