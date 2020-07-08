All apartments in Los Angeles
816 West 47th Street - 1
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

816 West 47th Street - 1

816 W 47th St · No Longer Available
Location

816 W 47th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in special, 1 month free rent!!! Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom townhouse style. Brand new, built in 2020. Laminate wood flooring downstairs and upstairs. Open style kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and lots of cabinet space. Gated entry with parking covered and uncovered at rear of property. Beautifully landscaped. Move in ready!!!. Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 to set up a time to view the unit.
Vibrant NEW four-unit 2020 Construction! 4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020. Be the first to live in this beautiful home. Spacious, open and light! New Stoves and fridges included! These units feature an open floor plan, custom cabinets, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, low voltage LED lighting, automatic fire sprinkler system, custom window shades, laminate wood flooring, and oversized bedrooms. Drought resistance landscaping, covered/uncovered parking included! Se Habla Espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 West 47th Street - 1 have any available units?
816 West 47th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 West 47th Street - 1 have?
Some of 816 West 47th Street - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 West 47th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
816 West 47th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 West 47th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 816 West 47th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 816 West 47th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 816 West 47th Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 816 West 47th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 West 47th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 West 47th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 816 West 47th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 816 West 47th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 816 West 47th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 816 West 47th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 West 47th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

