816 West 47th Street - 1

Move in special, 1 month free rent!!! Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom townhouse style. Brand new, built in 2020. Laminate wood flooring downstairs and upstairs. Open style kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and lots of cabinet space. Gated entry with parking covered and uncovered at rear of property. Beautifully landscaped. Move in ready!!!. Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 to set up a time to view the unit.

