8158 Tianna Road

Amenities
Views Views Views !!! Beautiful Hollywood Hills home available for lease with pool on quiet cule-de-sac street with plenty of parking. Mount Olympus adjacent right off laurel canyon with easy access to sunset strip and studio city. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is complete with updated bathrooms, new landscaping, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and high vaulted ceilings. The Master suite offers a brand new marble bathroom, fireplace, walk in closet, and lounge area with more views! This rare 1 year lease can be offered furnished or unfurnished with gardener included! Available now!