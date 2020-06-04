8158 Tianna Road

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Views Views Views !!! Beautiful Hollywood Hills home available for lease with pool on quiet cule-de-sac street with plenty of parking. Mount Olympus adjacent right off laurel canyon with easy access to sunset strip and studio city. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is complete with updated bathrooms, new landscaping, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and high vaulted ceilings. The Master suite offers a brand new marble bathroom, fireplace, walk in closet, and lounge area with more views! This rare 1 year lease can be offered furnished or unfurnished with gardener included! Available now!