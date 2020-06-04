All apartments in Los Angeles
8158 Tianna Road

8158 W Tianna Road · No Longer Available
Location

8158 W Tianna Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Views Views Views !!! Beautiful Hollywood Hills home available for lease with pool on quiet cule-de-sac street with plenty of parking. Mount Olympus adjacent right off laurel canyon with easy access to sunset strip and studio city. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is complete with updated bathrooms, new landscaping, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and high vaulted ceilings. The Master suite offers a brand new marble bathroom, fireplace, walk in closet, and lounge area with more views! This rare 1 year lease can be offered furnished or unfurnished with gardener included! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8158 Tianna Road have any available units?
8158 Tianna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8158 Tianna Road have?
Some of 8158 Tianna Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8158 Tianna Road currently offering any rent specials?
8158 Tianna Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8158 Tianna Road pet-friendly?
No, 8158 Tianna Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8158 Tianna Road offer parking?
Yes, 8158 Tianna Road offers parking.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8158 Tianna Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have a pool?
Yes, 8158 Tianna Road has a pool.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have accessible units?
No, 8158 Tianna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8158 Tianna Road does not have units with dishwashers.
