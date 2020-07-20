All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8158 Tianna Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8158 Tianna Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8158 Tianna Road

8158 W Tianna Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8158 W Tianna Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Views Views Views !!! Beautiful Hollywood Hills home available for lease with pool on quiet cule-de-sac street with plenty of parking. Mount Olympus adjacent right off laurel canyon with easy access to sunset strip and studio city. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is complete with updated bathrooms, new landscaping, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and high vaulted ceilings. The Master suite offers a brand new marble bathroom, fireplace, walk in closet, and lounge area with more views! This rare 1 year lease can be offered furnished or unfurnished with gardener included! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8158 Tianna Road have any available units?
8158 Tianna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8158 Tianna Road have?
Some of 8158 Tianna Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8158 Tianna Road currently offering any rent specials?
8158 Tianna Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8158 Tianna Road pet-friendly?
No, 8158 Tianna Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8158 Tianna Road offer parking?
Yes, 8158 Tianna Road offers parking.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8158 Tianna Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have a pool?
Yes, 8158 Tianna Road has a pool.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have accessible units?
No, 8158 Tianna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8158 Tianna Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8158 Tianna Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College