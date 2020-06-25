815 NOWITA Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Perfect Venice home! Available for a 6-month lease! Situated on one of the most desired walk streets in Venice, this beautiful East coast-inspired home has been remodeled with the finest finishes and touches for the most discerning of buyers. Natural light illuminates every corner in the semi-open floor plan, while heightened ceilings, a built-in sound system, plentiful built-in cabinetry and bookshelves, and custom light fixtures provide you with the upgrades and conveniences you desire. For the gourmet chef, the luxurious kitchen includes high-end Viking appliances, a large kitchen island with seating, and more storage space than you could imagine. Upstairs, you'll retire to your wonderful master bedroom retreat with high-pitched ceilings and a private balcony, while the master bathroom indulges you with marble and Caesarstone d~cor, dual vanities, and a spacious walk-in closet with bench seating. Two additional bedrooms and additional full bathroom complete the second level. Make t