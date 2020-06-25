All apartments in Los Angeles
815 NOWITA Place

815 Nowita Place · No Longer Available
Location

815 Nowita Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Perfect Venice home! Available for a 6-month lease! Situated on one of the most desired walk streets in Venice, this beautiful East coast-inspired home has been remodeled with the finest finishes and touches for the most discerning of buyers. Natural light illuminates every corner in the semi-open floor plan, while heightened ceilings, a built-in sound system, plentiful built-in cabinetry and bookshelves, and custom light fixtures provide you with the upgrades and conveniences you desire. For the gourmet chef, the luxurious kitchen includes high-end Viking appliances, a large kitchen island with seating, and more storage space than you could imagine. Upstairs, you'll retire to your wonderful master bedroom retreat with high-pitched ceilings and a private balcony, while the master bathroom indulges you with marble and Caesarstone d~cor, dual vanities, and a spacious walk-in closet with bench seating. Two additional bedrooms and additional full bathroom complete the second level. Make t

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 NOWITA Place have any available units?
815 NOWITA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 NOWITA Place have?
Some of 815 NOWITA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 NOWITA Place currently offering any rent specials?
815 NOWITA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 NOWITA Place pet-friendly?
No, 815 NOWITA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 815 NOWITA Place offer parking?
Yes, 815 NOWITA Place offers parking.
Does 815 NOWITA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 NOWITA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 NOWITA Place have a pool?
No, 815 NOWITA Place does not have a pool.
Does 815 NOWITA Place have accessible units?
No, 815 NOWITA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 815 NOWITA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 NOWITA Place has units with dishwashers.
