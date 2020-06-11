8140 Canby Ave Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community parking playground pool garage

Luxurious 3 Bdr, 3 Bath Town-home in Quite Green Community - Great opportunity to rent this spacious three bedrooms, three bathrooms townhouse in gated community in Reseda area.

Main level of the town-home features open floor plan with large living room, kitchen, dining area and half-size bathroom. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and appliances opens into spacious dining area and living room with fireplace and sliding doors large private patio. Direct access to attached two car garage with more storage space and laundry area with washer & dryer.

All three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second floor. Fabulous master suite has private full size bathroom, large balcony, huge walk-in closet and second closet with sliding doors. Two other upstairs bedrooms share another bathroom and offer lots of natural light and good amount of storage.

Laminate and tile floors, central AC.



Complex has three swimming pools, playground and mature trees. Easy access to the freeways, public transportation, schools, parks, restaurants, and shopping.



Completely move-in ready!

One year minimum lease.

One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.

RPM SouthSFV

Lic # 01705185

We follow all fair housing laws

Showing at 1:30 Tuesday 2/11



