Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8140 Canby Ave Unit 5
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

8140 Canby Ave Unit 5

8140 Canby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8140 Canby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
parking
playground
pool
garage
Luxurious 3 Bdr, 3 Bath Town-home in Quite Green Community - Great opportunity to rent this spacious three bedrooms, three bathrooms townhouse in gated community in Reseda area.
Main level of the town-home features open floor plan with large living room, kitchen, dining area and half-size bathroom. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and appliances opens into spacious dining area and living room with fireplace and sliding doors large private patio. Direct access to attached two car garage with more storage space and laundry area with washer & dryer.
All three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second floor. Fabulous master suite has private full size bathroom, large balcony, huge walk-in closet and second closet with sliding doors. Two other upstairs bedrooms share another bathroom and offer lots of natural light and good amount of storage.
Laminate and tile floors, central AC.

Complex has three swimming pools, playground and mature trees. Easy access to the freeways, public transportation, schools, parks, restaurants, and shopping.

Completely move-in ready!
One year minimum lease.
One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.
RPM SouthSFV
Lic # 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws
Showing at 1:30 Tuesday 2/11

(RLNE5498546)

