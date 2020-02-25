814 S Walker Avenue

Amenities

Classic Spanish loaded with charm and character! Completely renovated with glistening hardwood floors, 9-ft coved ceilings, faux fireplace, formal dining room and antique light sconces throughout. Spacious kitchen with decorator-perfect cherry cabinetry, granite countertops and newer appliances including refrigerator. Washer/gas dryer hookups in laundry room off kitchen plus stainless steel utility sink. There are two spacious bedrooms upstairs, one with a large walk-in closet and one with a private balcony overlooking a pretty backyard with many fruit trees. The full remodeled bath has a pedestal sink and bathtub/shower. French doors open off the formal dining room to the porch and large shared yard area in rear. Light, bright and spacious! Includes single-car detached garage. Walking distance to Weymouth Corners and picturesque Averill Park.