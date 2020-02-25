All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

814 S Walker Avenue

814 South Walker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

814 South Walker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Classic Spanish loaded with charm and character! Completely renovated with glistening hardwood floors, 9-ft coved ceilings, faux fireplace, formal dining room and antique light sconces throughout. Spacious kitchen with decorator-perfect cherry cabinetry, granite countertops and newer appliances including refrigerator. Washer/gas dryer hookups in laundry room off kitchen plus stainless steel utility sink. There are two spacious bedrooms upstairs, one with a large walk-in closet and one with a private balcony overlooking a pretty backyard with many fruit trees. The full remodeled bath has a pedestal sink and bathtub/shower. French doors open off the formal dining room to the porch and large shared yard area in rear. Light, bright and spacious! Includes single-car detached garage. Walking distance to Weymouth Corners and picturesque Averill Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S Walker Avenue have any available units?
814 S Walker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 S Walker Avenue have?
Some of 814 S Walker Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 S Walker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 S Walker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S Walker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 814 S Walker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 814 S Walker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 814 S Walker Avenue offers parking.
Does 814 S Walker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 S Walker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S Walker Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 S Walker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 S Walker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 S Walker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S Walker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 S Walker Avenue has units with dishwashers.

