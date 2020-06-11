All apartments in Los Angeles
814 North SWEETZER Avenue

814 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

814 North Sweetzer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Bottom floor of gorgeous Spanish duplex available for unfurnished lease beginning August 10th. Walk through the lush exterior with mature trees through the small courtyard to the front door. The foyer opens up to a spacious two bedroom flat with outdoor patio off the master bedroom, with hardwood floors and original details. Features original archways and built-in shelving in the living room, tile risers, large windows, a wood burning fireplace, and renovated kitchen with modern appliances. Formal dining room and breakfast nook or office off the kitchen. The two bedrooms are carpeted with a spacious master closet and covered outdoor patio off the master bedroom, and the bathroom is adorned with well-kept original Spanish tiling. Separate laundry room with newer stackable washer and dryer, and off-street parking for one car. Walking distance to both Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 North SWEETZER Avenue have any available units?
814 North SWEETZER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 North SWEETZER Avenue have?
Some of 814 North SWEETZER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 North SWEETZER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 North SWEETZER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 North SWEETZER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 814 North SWEETZER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 814 North SWEETZER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 814 North SWEETZER Avenue offers parking.
Does 814 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 North SWEETZER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 North SWEETZER Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 North SWEETZER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 North SWEETZER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
