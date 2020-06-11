814 North SWEETZER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Bottom floor of gorgeous Spanish duplex available for unfurnished lease beginning August 10th. Walk through the lush exterior with mature trees through the small courtyard to the front door. The foyer opens up to a spacious two bedroom flat with outdoor patio off the master bedroom, with hardwood floors and original details. Features original archways and built-in shelving in the living room, tile risers, large windows, a wood burning fireplace, and renovated kitchen with modern appliances. Formal dining room and breakfast nook or office off the kitchen. The two bedrooms are carpeted with a spacious master closet and covered outdoor patio off the master bedroom, and the bathroom is adorned with well-kept original Spanish tiling. Separate laundry room with newer stackable washer and dryer, and off-street parking for one car. Walking distance to both Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Place.