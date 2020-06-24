814 N Genesee

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 02/01/19 Great Duplex



Beautiful duplex on a quiet street in a charming neighborhood. walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Melrose. Has central air and heating but still has many of the original charm intact. Newly stained hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer in the unit, has driveway parking. Shared back yard and a garage that can be used for storage.

