All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 814 N Genesee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
814 N Genesee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

814 N Genesee

814 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

814 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 02/01/19 Great Duplex - Property Id: 95649

Beautiful duplex on a quiet street in a charming neighborhood. walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Melrose. Has central air and heating but still has many of the original charm intact. Newly stained hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer in the unit, has driveway parking. Shared back yard and a garage that can be used for storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95649
Property Id 95649

(RLNE4639107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 N Genesee have any available units?
814 N Genesee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 N Genesee have?
Some of 814 N Genesee's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 N Genesee currently offering any rent specials?
814 N Genesee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 N Genesee pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 N Genesee is pet friendly.
Does 814 N Genesee offer parking?
Yes, 814 N Genesee offers parking.
Does 814 N Genesee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 N Genesee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 N Genesee have a pool?
No, 814 N Genesee does not have a pool.
Does 814 N Genesee have accessible units?
No, 814 N Genesee does not have accessible units.
Does 814 N Genesee have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 N Genesee does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College