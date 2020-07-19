8135 Redlands St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/05fa12e0ed ----

Enjoy living 5 minutes from the beach! Two-story gated townhouse with 2 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths in Prime location of Playa del Rey. Featuring stainless steel appliances (Stove, Dishwasher, and ALL NEW WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR), spacious bedrooms, ALL NEW CARPET, private outdoor atrium and Brick fireplace in living room. Pool/Jacuzzi in building, minutes to the beach!



Assigned Covered Parking

Bathtub

Central Ac

Controlled Access

Disposal

Jacuzzi

Parking

Pool

Stove

Washer Dryer Hookups

Washer/Dryer In Unit