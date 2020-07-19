8135 Redlands St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/05fa12e0ed ----
Enjoy living 5 minutes from the beach! Two-story gated townhouse with 2 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths in Prime location of Playa del Rey. Featuring stainless steel appliances (Stove, Dishwasher, and ALL NEW WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR), spacious bedrooms, ALL NEW CARPET, private outdoor atrium and Brick fireplace in living room. Pool/Jacuzzi in building, minutes to the beach!
Assigned Covered Parking
Bathtub
Central Ac
Controlled Access
Disposal
Jacuzzi
Parking
Pool
Stove
Washer Dryer Hookups
Washer/Dryer In Unit