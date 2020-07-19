All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019

8135 Redlands St

8135 Redlands Street · No Longer Available
Location

8135 Redlands Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/05fa12e0ed ----
Enjoy living 5 minutes from the beach! Two-story gated townhouse with 2 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths in Prime location of Playa del Rey. Featuring stainless steel appliances (Stove, Dishwasher, and ALL NEW WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR), spacious bedrooms, ALL NEW CARPET, private outdoor atrium and Brick fireplace in living room. Pool/Jacuzzi in building, minutes to the beach!

Assigned Covered Parking
Bathtub
Central Ac
Controlled Access
Disposal
Jacuzzi
Parking
Pool
Stove
Washer Dryer Hookups
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8135 Redlands St have any available units?
8135 Redlands St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8135 Redlands St have?
Some of 8135 Redlands St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8135 Redlands St currently offering any rent specials?
8135 Redlands St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8135 Redlands St pet-friendly?
No, 8135 Redlands St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8135 Redlands St offer parking?
Yes, 8135 Redlands St offers parking.
Does 8135 Redlands St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8135 Redlands St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8135 Redlands St have a pool?
Yes, 8135 Redlands St has a pool.
Does 8135 Redlands St have accessible units?
No, 8135 Redlands St does not have accessible units.
Does 8135 Redlands St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8135 Redlands St has units with dishwashers.
