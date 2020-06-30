8124 Billowvista

Amenities

RARE VIEW north from the PDR Bluffs. 2 glass Balconies, 2 fireplaces, 3 bdrms, 3 baths, 2 spas - ONE OF A KIND in Playa Del Rey. Great Family home, EXPANSIVE 180 degree view West to the Ocean, East to DTLA with Marina Del Rey in the middle. Two 40" glass railed balconies overlook the Ballona Ecological Reserve that will NEVER be built on. A Rare Playa Del Rey Bluff house. 6 levels, 2 car garage. Big indoor Spa tub and a HUGE outdoor JACUZZI built into the middle deck with an Outdoor gas hook up for BBQ. Perfect place to come home to relax or entertain and impress. An expansive Black Quartz counter top Kitchen is open architecture connected with the GREAT ROOM, fireplace with a dinning area and a glass north wall with the view balcony.

An upper level has a separate very private guest room with a view and a full private bath, WALK-IN-CLOSETS sink and bar refrigerator for convenience set in Black Quartz. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the whole house. Washer and Dryer.

One level below the Great Room are two BONUS ROOMS that can be used for THEATER, GAMES or guest room.

The lower level is the Master bedroom, another fireplace, walk-in-closet, full deck with the out door Jacuzzi and another full bath. Near PLAYA VISTA, MARINA DEL REY, WESTCHESTER, LMU, OTIS, LAX, EL SEGUNDO, CULVER CITY and of course the BEACH and OCEAN. STUNNING PROPERTY. Appointments only.

