Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8124 Billowvista

8124 Billowvista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8124 Billowvista Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
RARE VIEW north from the PDR Bluffs. 2 glass Balconies, 2 fireplaces, 3 bdrms, 3 baths, 2 spas - ONE OF A KIND in Playa Del Rey. Great Family home, EXPANSIVE 180 degree view West to the Ocean, East to DTLA with Marina Del Rey in the middle. Two 40" glass railed balconies overlook the Ballona Ecological Reserve that will NEVER be built on. A Rare Playa Del Rey Bluff house. 6 levels, 2 car garage. Big indoor Spa tub and a HUGE outdoor JACUZZI built into the middle deck with an Outdoor gas hook up for BBQ. Perfect place to come home to relax or entertain and impress. An expansive Black Quartz counter top Kitchen is open architecture connected with the GREAT ROOM, fireplace with a dinning area and a glass north wall with the view balcony.
An upper level has a separate very private guest room with a view and a full private bath, WALK-IN-CLOSETS sink and bar refrigerator for convenience set in Black Quartz. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the whole house. Washer and Dryer.
One level below the Great Room are two BONUS ROOMS that can be used for THEATER, GAMES or guest room.
The lower level is the Master bedroom, another fireplace, walk-in-closet, full deck with the out door Jacuzzi and another full bath. Near PLAYA VISTA, MARINA DEL REY, WESTCHESTER, LMU, OTIS, LAX, EL SEGUNDO, CULVER CITY and of course the BEACH and OCEAN. STUNNING PROPERTY. Appointments only.
VIDEO on YOU TUBE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je7lTHBZTd0

(RLNE4122677)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Billowvista have any available units?
8124 Billowvista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8124 Billowvista have?
Some of 8124 Billowvista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 Billowvista currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Billowvista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Billowvista pet-friendly?
Yes, 8124 Billowvista is pet friendly.
Does 8124 Billowvista offer parking?
Yes, 8124 Billowvista offers parking.
Does 8124 Billowvista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8124 Billowvista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Billowvista have a pool?
Yes, 8124 Billowvista has a pool.
Does 8124 Billowvista have accessible units?
No, 8124 Billowvista does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Billowvista have units with dishwashers?
No, 8124 Billowvista does not have units with dishwashers.

