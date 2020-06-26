8120 Winsford Avenue

Amenities

Meticulously well kept home on an idyllic tree-lined street in a lovely residential Westchester location. Just 4 miles from the ocean & minutes from the 405, 105, & 90 freeways, LAX, & shopping at Westfield Fox Hills Mall or the Howard Hughes Center. This comfortable home boasts 3 bedrooms plus a den that could be used as a great office, workout room or whatever suits your needs. The kitchen has modern cabinets, granite counters, & a breakfast bar. Other upgrades include updated bathrooms, newer roof, central heating and a/c system, laminate & tile floors throughout, recessed lights, new dual paned windows and crown moulding. The outdoor space is ideal! Beautiful pergola with drapes for privacy, faux grass and plenty of tile patio for entertaining. This wonderful home also has a fireplace, a large master with ensuite. The garage has been converted to a theater room--make it your own--perfect for a kids playroom, man cave, you name it. There are also sounds rooms if you need to record. Solar paneling has been installed and it will reduce your electric bill! 2 car parking on the driveway and plenty of street parking. This is a truly delightful bright and clean home for you to move right in! Call for a showing Lynn Lord 310-493-7016.