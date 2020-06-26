All apartments in Los Angeles
8120 Winsford Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

8120 Winsford Avenue

8120 Winsford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8120 Winsford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Meticulously well kept home on an idyllic tree-lined street in a lovely residential Westchester location. Just 4 miles from the ocean & minutes from the 405, 105, & 90 freeways, LAX, & shopping at Westfield Fox Hills Mall or the Howard Hughes Center. This comfortable home boasts 3 bedrooms plus a den that could be used as a great office, workout room or whatever suits your needs. The kitchen has modern cabinets, granite counters, & a breakfast bar. Other upgrades include updated bathrooms, newer roof, central heating and a/c system, laminate & tile floors throughout, recessed lights, new dual paned windows and crown moulding. The outdoor space is ideal! Beautiful pergola with drapes for privacy, faux grass and plenty of tile patio for entertaining. This wonderful home also has a fireplace, a large master with ensuite. The garage has been converted to a theater room--make it your own--perfect for a kids playroom, man cave, you name it. There are also sounds rooms if you need to record. Solar paneling has been installed and it will reduce your electric bill! 2 car parking on the driveway and plenty of street parking. This is a truly delightful bright and clean home for you to move right in! Call for a showing Lynn Lord 310-493-7016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8120 Winsford Avenue have any available units?
8120 Winsford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8120 Winsford Avenue have?
Some of 8120 Winsford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8120 Winsford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8120 Winsford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8120 Winsford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8120 Winsford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8120 Winsford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8120 Winsford Avenue offers parking.
Does 8120 Winsford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8120 Winsford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8120 Winsford Avenue have a pool?
No, 8120 Winsford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8120 Winsford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8120 Winsford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8120 Winsford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8120 Winsford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
