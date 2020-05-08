All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

811 TEMPLE Terrace

811 Temple Ter · No Longer Available
Location

811 Temple Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful tri-level townhome in the quiet and desirable Temple Terrace complex. Enjoy the hillside view from your balcony and master bedroom. Home offers flowing laminate floors in living, dining and kitchen. Galley kitchen with built in appliances, stove and refrigerator included. Walk in closet and plenty of storage space. Downstairs laundry, and a big bonus / office room. Additional features include private patio area, gas fireplace in living room, three spacious bedrooms, balcony, skylight, and 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 TEMPLE Terrace have any available units?
811 TEMPLE Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 TEMPLE Terrace have?
Some of 811 TEMPLE Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 TEMPLE Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
811 TEMPLE Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 TEMPLE Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 811 TEMPLE Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 811 TEMPLE Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 811 TEMPLE Terrace offers parking.
Does 811 TEMPLE Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 TEMPLE Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 TEMPLE Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 811 TEMPLE Terrace has a pool.
Does 811 TEMPLE Terrace have accessible units?
No, 811 TEMPLE Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 811 TEMPLE Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 TEMPLE Terrace has units with dishwashers.
