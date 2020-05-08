811 TEMPLE Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful tri-level townhome in the quiet and desirable Temple Terrace complex. Enjoy the hillside view from your balcony and master bedroom. Home offers flowing laminate floors in living, dining and kitchen. Galley kitchen with built in appliances, stove and refrigerator included. Walk in closet and plenty of storage space. Downstairs laundry, and a big bonus / office room. Additional features include private patio area, gas fireplace in living room, three spacious bedrooms, balcony, skylight, and 2 car attached garage.