Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8105 Redlands Street

8105 Redlands Street · No Longer Available
Location

8105 Redlands Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Are you looking for a tranquil, charming, spacious, and elegant place to call home? This gorgeous 2 bed 2.5 bath French inspired townhome is a home and peaceful retreat all in one. Walking distance from the beach, shops, and all Playa del Rey has to offer. You're even down the street from a secret short cut to downtown PDR.

Open living space, rich hardwood floors, stone fireplace, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and you're very own washer and dryer are just some of the high end touches you'll find. With three private patios and multiple skylights this east facing home is streaming with natural light. You'll also have 2 tandem parking spots in a secured garage and access to the newly renovated pool, spa, and deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Redlands Street have any available units?
8105 Redlands Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8105 Redlands Street have?
Some of 8105 Redlands Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Redlands Street currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Redlands Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Redlands Street pet-friendly?
No, 8105 Redlands Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8105 Redlands Street offer parking?
Yes, 8105 Redlands Street offers parking.
Does 8105 Redlands Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8105 Redlands Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Redlands Street have a pool?
Yes, 8105 Redlands Street has a pool.
Does 8105 Redlands Street have accessible units?
No, 8105 Redlands Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Redlands Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 Redlands Street does not have units with dishwashers.
