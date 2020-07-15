8105 Redlands Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Are you looking for a tranquil, charming, spacious, and elegant place to call home? This gorgeous 2 bed 2.5 bath French inspired townhome is a home and peaceful retreat all in one. Walking distance from the beach, shops, and all Playa del Rey has to offer. You're even down the street from a secret short cut to downtown PDR.



Open living space, rich hardwood floors, stone fireplace, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and you're very own washer and dryer are just some of the high end touches you'll find. With three private patios and multiple skylights this east facing home is streaming with natural light. You'll also have 2 tandem parking spots in a secured garage and access to the newly renovated pool, spa, and deck.