8102 Hinds Avenue
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

8102 Hinds Avenue

8102 Hinds Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8102 Hinds Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
Welcome home to this brand new construction 3 bed 2 bath backhouse located in North Hollywood. You will be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, two tandem driveway parking, side and backyard that offers additional room for storage/bbq/entertaining. Landlord pays for water. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 Hinds Avenue have any available units?
8102 Hinds Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8102 Hinds Avenue have?
Some of 8102 Hinds Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8102 Hinds Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8102 Hinds Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 Hinds Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8102 Hinds Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8102 Hinds Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8102 Hinds Avenue offers parking.
Does 8102 Hinds Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8102 Hinds Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 Hinds Avenue have a pool?
No, 8102 Hinds Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8102 Hinds Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8102 Hinds Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 Hinds Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8102 Hinds Avenue has units with dishwashers.

