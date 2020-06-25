8102 Hinds Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill new construction

Welcome home to this brand new construction 3 bed 2 bath backhouse located in North Hollywood. You will be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, two tandem driveway parking, side and backyard that offers additional room for storage/bbq/entertaining. Landlord pays for water. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!