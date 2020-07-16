809 Coeur D Alene Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now! Beach living without the crowd, 809 Coeur dAlene Ave in sunny Venice, CA is a 2 bed/2 bath with carpet in the bedrooms, hardwood floors in the rest of the unit. Recessed lighting throughout the unit. The apartment comes with a garage and has a washer and dyer in it. This unit is located on the second floor. There is a front yard that is shared with the tenant in the lower unit enjoy the sun! We will consider pet under 20lbs.



Nearby Marina del Rey offers a variety of shopping options and attractions with activities to keep the weekend warrior in you active! And of course, Venice Beach (Muscle Beach!) is only a few minutes away. Stop by nearby Abbott Kinney to grab artisan coffee and enjoy the various trendy boutiques. Nearby parks are Oakwood Recreation Center, Penmar Recreation Center, and Westminster Park. Bike lanes are available throughout Venice, and the terrain is fairly flat for easy riding. Grab your cruisers!



Easy access to all of Los Angeles CA State Route 90 feeds into the 405 to get to the South Bay, or UCLA, Santa Monica, and the Valley. 10 minutes to the 10 freeway for access to downtown and Santa Monica. Take Lincoln Boulevard to travel down State Route 1, previously Route 66! Other nearby higher learning institutions include LMU, Santa Monica College, and West LA College. This unit places school aged children into the Los Angeles Unified School District system and the following schools: Coeur dAlene Avenue Elementary School, Mark Twain Middle School, and Venice Senior High.

Nearby shopping and food includes Costco, Sinners and Saints Bakery, Firestone Brewery, In n Out Burger, and more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2806011)