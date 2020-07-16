All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 809 Coeur D Alene Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
809 Coeur D Alene Ave
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

809 Coeur D Alene Ave

809 Coeur D Alene Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

809 Coeur D Alene Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now! Beach living without the crowd, 809 Coeur dAlene Ave in sunny Venice, CA is a 2 bed/2 bath with carpet in the bedrooms, hardwood floors in the rest of the unit. Recessed lighting throughout the unit. The apartment comes with a garage and has a washer and dyer in it. This unit is located on the second floor. There is a front yard that is shared with the tenant in the lower unit enjoy the sun! We will consider pet under 20lbs.

Nearby Marina del Rey offers a variety of shopping options and attractions with activities to keep the weekend warrior in you active! And of course, Venice Beach (Muscle Beach!) is only a few minutes away. Stop by nearby Abbott Kinney to grab artisan coffee and enjoy the various trendy boutiques. Nearby parks are Oakwood Recreation Center, Penmar Recreation Center, and Westminster Park. Bike lanes are available throughout Venice, and the terrain is fairly flat for easy riding. Grab your cruisers!

Easy access to all of Los Angeles CA State Route 90 feeds into the 405 to get to the South Bay, or UCLA, Santa Monica, and the Valley. 10 minutes to the 10 freeway for access to downtown and Santa Monica. Take Lincoln Boulevard to travel down State Route 1, previously Route 66! Other nearby higher learning institutions include LMU, Santa Monica College, and West LA College. This unit places school aged children into the Los Angeles Unified School District system and the following schools: Coeur dAlene Avenue Elementary School, Mark Twain Middle School, and Venice Senior High.
Nearby shopping and food includes Costco, Sinners and Saints Bakery, Firestone Brewery, In n Out Burger, and more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2806011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Coeur D Alene Ave have any available units?
809 Coeur D Alene Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Coeur D Alene Ave have?
Some of 809 Coeur D Alene Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Coeur D Alene Ave currently offering any rent specials?
809 Coeur D Alene Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Coeur D Alene Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Coeur D Alene Ave is pet friendly.
Does 809 Coeur D Alene Ave offer parking?
Yes, 809 Coeur D Alene Ave offers parking.
Does 809 Coeur D Alene Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Coeur D Alene Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Coeur D Alene Ave have a pool?
No, 809 Coeur D Alene Ave does not have a pool.
Does 809 Coeur D Alene Ave have accessible units?
No, 809 Coeur D Alene Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Coeur D Alene Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Coeur D Alene Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College