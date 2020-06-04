8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive

Amenities

Located at the end of a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont, this private estate is set behind gates and towers above unobstructed views from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean on over an acre of land. The light filled, open floor plan offers custom design with a double height living room, Fleetwood pocket doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows all revealing the panoramic, city views. The exceptional chef's kitchen boasts high-end appliances, marble countertops and opens up to the backyard which features a zero-edge pool, outdoor grill. and trail to the covered Gazebo Rotunda, providing the perfect setting for entertaining guests. Four bedrooms and six bathrooms complete the interiors including the superior master suite with sitting room, dual walk-in closets, and large soaking tub. An upper club level provides a bar and media room that lead to a huge sky lounge terrace where one can soak in the tranquil views while still being minutes from the excitement of the Sunset Strip.