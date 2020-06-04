All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive

8080 Laurel View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8080 Laurel View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Located at the end of a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont, this private estate is set behind gates and towers above unobstructed views from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean on over an acre of land. The light filled, open floor plan offers custom design with a double height living room, Fleetwood pocket doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows all revealing the panoramic, city views. The exceptional chef's kitchen boasts high-end appliances, marble countertops and opens up to the backyard which features a zero-edge pool, outdoor grill. and trail to the covered Gazebo Rotunda, providing the perfect setting for entertaining guests. Four bedrooms and six bathrooms complete the interiors including the superior master suite with sitting room, dual walk-in closets, and large soaking tub. An upper club level provides a bar and media room that lead to a huge sky lounge terrace where one can soak in the tranquil views while still being minutes from the excitement of the Sunset Strip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive have any available units?
8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive have?
Some of 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8080 LAUREL VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
