Los Angeles, CA
808 S Hobart Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 S Hobart Blvd

808 South Hobart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

808 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
This beautiful, Art Deco building has been remodeled to its former glory from the outside in. With unique, enchanting Deco details, smart, stylish updates and a great community vibe. The building has a cool rec room with a pool table, large screen TV and even a putting green! How cool is that?

Located on a coveted street in Koreatown close to some of the best BBQ in Los Angeles like the incredible Honey Pig - try it, trust me. The classic Taylor's Steakhouse is an institution and just down the street is the super fun R Bar where you and your friends can listen to live bands and feast on their outstanding rosemary fries - delish! Then work it off at the Yogaworks justa couple of blocks away!

This unique space will not stay long!

FEATURES

Available Now
Built in 1921
Completely Renovated Building
Rec Room, Putting Green
On-Site Laundry
Restored Hardwoods
Large Picture Windows
Stunning Panoramic Views
Beautiful, Art-Deco Details
Large Eat-In Kitchen
Stove & Fridge Included
Subway Tiled Bath
On-Site Manager
Parking Available /$100 a Month

DETAILS

Available Now
Monthly Rent: $1,495.00
Security Deposit:$ 1,495.00
Application Fee: $35.00 per app
12 Month Lease
Gas, Trash, & Water Included
Electric Paid by Tenant
Pets Considered!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE4714496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 S Hobart Blvd have any available units?
808 S Hobart Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 S Hobart Blvd have?
Some of 808 S Hobart Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 S Hobart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
808 S Hobart Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 S Hobart Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 S Hobart Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 808 S Hobart Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 808 S Hobart Blvd offers parking.
Does 808 S Hobart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 S Hobart Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 S Hobart Blvd have a pool?
No, 808 S Hobart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 808 S Hobart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 808 S Hobart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 808 S Hobart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 S Hobart Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
