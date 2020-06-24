808 S Hobart Blvd

Amenities
This beautiful, Art Deco building has been remodeled to its former glory from the outside in. With unique, enchanting Deco details, smart, stylish updates and a great community vibe. The building has a cool rec room with a pool table, large screen TV and even a putting green! How cool is that?
Located on a coveted street in Koreatown close to some of the best BBQ in Los Angeles like the incredible Honey Pig - try it, trust me. The classic Taylor's Steakhouse is an institution and just down the street is the super fun R Bar where you and your friends can listen to live bands and feast on their outstanding rosemary fries - delish! Then work it off at the Yogaworks justa couple of blocks away!
This unique space will not stay long!
FEATURES
Available Now
Built in 1921
Completely Renovated Building
Rec Room, Putting Green
On-Site Laundry
Restored Hardwoods
Large Picture Windows
Stunning Panoramic Views
Beautiful, Art-Deco Details
Large Eat-In Kitchen
Stove & Fridge Included
Subway Tiled Bath
On-Site Manager
Parking Available /$100 a Month
DETAILS
Monthly Rent: $1,495.00
Security Deposit:$ 1,495.00
Application Fee: $35.00 per app
12 Month Lease
Gas, Trash, & Water Included
Electric Paid by Tenant
Pets Considered!
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368
(RLNE4714496)