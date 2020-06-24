808 S Hobart Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green pet friendly parking recently renovated pool table

This beautiful, Art Deco building has been remodeled to its former glory from the outside in. With unique, enchanting Deco details, smart, stylish updates and a great community vibe. The building has a cool rec room with a pool table, large screen TV and even a putting green! How cool is that?



Located on a coveted street in Koreatown close to some of the best BBQ in Los Angeles like the incredible Honey Pig - try it, trust me. The classic Taylor's Steakhouse is an institution and just down the street is the super fun R Bar where you and your friends can listen to live bands and feast on their outstanding rosemary fries - delish! Then work it off at the Yogaworks justa couple of blocks away!



This unique space will not stay long!



FEATURES



Available Now

Built in 1921

Completely Renovated Building

Rec Room, Putting Green

On-Site Laundry

Restored Hardwoods

Large Picture Windows

Stunning Panoramic Views

Beautiful, Art-Deco Details

Large Eat-In Kitchen

Stove & Fridge Included

Subway Tiled Bath

On-Site Manager

Parking Available /$100 a Month



DETAILS



Available Now

Monthly Rent: $1,495.00

Security Deposit:$ 1,495.00

Application Fee: $35.00 per app

12 Month Lease

Gas, Trash, & Water Included

Electric Paid by Tenant

Pets Considered!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



