8033 Jellico Ave

REDUCED PRICE!!! 3 bedroom home with MOVE IN SPECIAL: 2 weeks free 2nd month of lease! - Adorable 3 bedroom home with new paint throughout! Master bedroom with en suite bath and walk in closets. Plus two more bedrooms. New blinds and built in storage! Beautiful garden in front with brick work along front of house. Nice grassy area in front and backyards. Cute kitchen with granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, a breakfast nook, and refrigerator for your use. Huge covered patio in backyard, great for entertaining. Detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Option to pay Security Deposit in two payments!!



The property is vacant so you are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.



Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications.



Schools: Lorne St. Elementary, Northridge Middle School. Birmingham, Cleveland, Northridge Academy, Valley Academy



No Pets Allowed



