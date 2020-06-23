All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8033 Jellico Ave

8033 N Jellico Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8033 N Jellico Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
REDUCED PRICE!!! 3 bedroom home with MOVE IN SPECIAL: 2 weeks free 2nd month of lease! - Adorable 3 bedroom home with new paint throughout! Master bedroom with en suite bath and walk in closets. Plus two more bedrooms. New blinds and built in storage! Beautiful garden in front with brick work along front of house. Nice grassy area in front and backyards. Cute kitchen with granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, a breakfast nook, and refrigerator for your use. Huge covered patio in backyard, great for entertaining. Detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Option to pay Security Deposit in two payments!!

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 2 weeks free 2nd month of lease!

The property is vacant so you are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.

Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications.

Schools: Lorne St. Elementary, Northridge Middle School. Birmingham, Cleveland, Northridge Academy, Valley Academy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4411137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Jellico Ave have any available units?
8033 Jellico Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 Jellico Ave have?
Some of 8033 Jellico Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Jellico Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Jellico Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Jellico Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8033 Jellico Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8033 Jellico Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Jellico Ave does offer parking.
Does 8033 Jellico Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 Jellico Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Jellico Ave have a pool?
No, 8033 Jellico Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8033 Jellico Ave have accessible units?
No, 8033 Jellico Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Jellico Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8033 Jellico Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
