Los Angeles, CA
8025 Redlands Avenue #19
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:18 PM

8025 Redlands Avenue #19

8025 Redlands Street · (310) 376-9824
Location

8025 Redlands Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8025 Redlands Street #19 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1206 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome - This spacious townhome feels like a single family home! Desirable, open, roomy, light and bright south facing unit has 2BD/2.5BA and 1,206 sf of living space. Charming Spanish style design with all soundproof windows, skylight and soundproof front door, along with a built-in quiet air ventilation system. The 1st story has laminate floors throughout, a long, extended living room, an open kitchen adjacent to a dining area, inside closet with newer washer/dryer (both included) and a powder bathroom. Just off the living area is a quaint front patio perfect for enjoying your daily power smoothie while checking the stock market. Upstairs are 2 impressive sized, high ceiling bedrooms which can work great for roommates. The master suite has a built-in vanity with sink near large sliding mirrored closet doors with a custom built-in closet design system. The 2nd bedroom was originally built to be 2 separate bedrooms, but the wall dividing them was removed to make 1 extremely large bedroom featuring 2 large windows and 2 separate closets. 1 small pet is allowed and trash, water and HOA dues are included. Live nearby the beach, restaurants, Loyola Marymount University, Playa Vista, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and have about an 8 min Uber ride to LAX. Dont miss this chance to rent a unique, turnkey ready place in the savvy Silicon Beach town of Playa del Rey!

2 Tandem Parking Spaces - #58.
Submit on pet under 25 lbs ONLY. Additional Deposit Required.
Tenant pays electric bill.
One Year Lease

(RLNE5626501)

2 Tandem Parking Spaces - #58.
Submit on pet under 25 lbs ONLY. Additional Deposit Required.
Tenant pays electric bill.
One Year Lease

(RLNE5626501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 have any available units?
8025 Redlands Avenue #19 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 have?
Some of 8025 Redlands Avenue #19's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 currently offering any rent specials?
8025 Redlands Avenue #19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 is pet friendly.
Does 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 offer parking?
Yes, 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 does offer parking.
Does 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 have a pool?
No, 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 does not have a pool.
Does 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 have accessible units?
No, 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8025 Redlands Avenue #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
