8025 Redlands Avenue #19

Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome - This spacious townhome feels like a single family home! Desirable, open, roomy, light and bright south facing unit has 2BD/2.5BA and 1,206 sf of living space. Charming Spanish style design with all soundproof windows, skylight and soundproof front door, along with a built-in quiet air ventilation system. The 1st story has laminate floors throughout, a long, extended living room, an open kitchen adjacent to a dining area, inside closet with newer washer/dryer (both included) and a powder bathroom. Just off the living area is a quaint front patio perfect for enjoying your daily power smoothie while checking the stock market. Upstairs are 2 impressive sized, high ceiling bedrooms which can work great for roommates. The master suite has a built-in vanity with sink near large sliding mirrored closet doors with a custom built-in closet design system. The 2nd bedroom was originally built to be 2 separate bedrooms, but the wall dividing them was removed to make 1 extremely large bedroom featuring 2 large windows and 2 separate closets. 1 small pet is allowed and trash, water and HOA dues are included. Live nearby the beach, restaurants, Loyola Marymount University, Playa Vista, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and have about an 8 min Uber ride to LAX. Dont miss this chance to rent a unique, turnkey ready place in the savvy Silicon Beach town of Playa del Rey!



2 Tandem Parking Spaces - #58.

Submit on pet under 25 lbs ONLY. Additional Deposit Required.

Tenant pays electric bill.

One Year Lease



(RLNE5626501)