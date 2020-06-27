All apartments in Los Angeles
801 North LAUREL Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:57 AM

801 North LAUREL Avenue

801 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

801 North Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated and blocks away from popular shops, restaurants, and nightlife, this West Hollywood home is tucked away behind a private gate in one of the city's most sought after neighborhoods. Hedged for privacy, entertain your guests on the large and comfortable outside porch. Enter the home through the foyer and into the expansive living room. Step through sliding doors to the dining area, with a renovated kitchen equipped with new appliances. A comfortable and spacious master bedroom, an en-suite bedroom, and another third bedroom completes this special property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 North LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
801 North LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 North LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 801 North LAUREL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 North LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 North LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 North LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 801 North LAUREL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 801 North LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 801 North LAUREL Avenue offers parking.
Does 801 North LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 North LAUREL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 North LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
No, 801 North LAUREL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 801 North LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 801 North LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 801 North LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 North LAUREL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
