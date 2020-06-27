801 North LAUREL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Recently updated and blocks away from popular shops, restaurants, and nightlife, this West Hollywood home is tucked away behind a private gate in one of the city's most sought after neighborhoods. Hedged for privacy, entertain your guests on the large and comfortable outside porch. Enter the home through the foyer and into the expansive living room. Step through sliding doors to the dining area, with a renovated kitchen equipped with new appliances. A comfortable and spacious master bedroom, an en-suite bedroom, and another third bedroom completes this special property.