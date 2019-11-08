All apartments in Los Angeles
8005 GONZAGA Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

8005 GONZAGA Avenue

8005 Gonzaga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8005 Gonzaga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Your storybook home awaits! This picture-perfect Loyola Village gem offers abundant charm & modern upgrades in the heart of Silicon Beach. A cheerful porch welcomes you into a chic living room with a picturesque bay window, built-in bench seat & beautiful wood floors. A dining room with stunning high ceilings opens to a chef's kitchen with marble counters, s.s. appliances, breakfast bar & nook. Step down into a cozy family room, ideal for entertaining with its wetbar, fireplace & bright French Doors to the yard. An entertainer's dream, the yard features a built-in BBQ, jacuzzi, grassy lawn & lush foliage that provides exceptional privacy. A spacious BR & full BA complete the downstairs. Upstairs, enjoy 2 additional BRs, laundry, built-ins & a luxurious master suite with vaulted beam ceilings, huge walk-in closet, fireplace, balcony & spa-like bath. Other highlights include central heat & air, finished garage & a 10+ location - walk to all the best shops & parks in town. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 GONZAGA Avenue have any available units?
8005 GONZAGA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 GONZAGA Avenue have?
Some of 8005 GONZAGA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 GONZAGA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8005 GONZAGA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 GONZAGA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8005 GONZAGA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8005 GONZAGA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8005 GONZAGA Avenue offers parking.
Does 8005 GONZAGA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8005 GONZAGA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 GONZAGA Avenue have a pool?
No, 8005 GONZAGA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8005 GONZAGA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8005 GONZAGA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 GONZAGA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8005 GONZAGA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
