8005 GONZAGA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Your storybook home awaits! This picture-perfect Loyola Village gem offers abundant charm & modern upgrades in the heart of Silicon Beach. A cheerful porch welcomes you into a chic living room with a picturesque bay window, built-in bench seat & beautiful wood floors. A dining room with stunning high ceilings opens to a chef's kitchen with marble counters, s.s. appliances, breakfast bar & nook. Step down into a cozy family room, ideal for entertaining with its wetbar, fireplace & bright French Doors to the yard. An entertainer's dream, the yard features a built-in BBQ, jacuzzi, grassy lawn & lush foliage that provides exceptional privacy. A spacious BR & full BA complete the downstairs. Upstairs, enjoy 2 additional BRs, laundry, built-ins & a luxurious master suite with vaulted beam ceilings, huge walk-in closet, fireplace, balcony & spa-like bath. Other highlights include central heat & air, finished garage & a 10+ location - walk to all the best shops & parks in town. Welcome home!