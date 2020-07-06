All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

800 West 1ST Street

800 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Executive studio unit on 19th floor of Bunker Hill Towers. Fantastic downtown living. Studio unit has stainless steel kitchen appliances, built in closets, Murphy bed. Building offers gated parking, guest parking, 24 hour front desk person, pool, spa, tennis courts, gym. Dry cleaners on premises, small bodega type store. Perfect downtown living for a commuter or full time DTLA lifestyle. Bunker Hill Towers offers activities for residents. Amazing views of Disney Hall, City Hall. Walk to DT Court house, Broad Museum, D. Chandler Pavilion and all great DTLA restaurants and DTLA events. Utilities included with rent & includes basic cable.Tenant must obtain renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 West 1ST Street have any available units?
800 West 1ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 West 1ST Street have?
Some of 800 West 1ST Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 West 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 West 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 West 1ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 West 1ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 800 West 1ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 West 1ST Street offers parking.
Does 800 West 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 West 1ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 West 1ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 800 West 1ST Street has a pool.
Does 800 West 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 800 West 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 West 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 West 1ST Street has units with dishwashers.

