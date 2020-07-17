800 W 1st St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities conference room 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

One month free on a 12-month lease!

Please contact Ted Lee w/ RE/MAX at 213-700-7885 or tedlee@remax.net



Prestigious Bunker Hill Tower! Stunning panoramic downtown views from this spacious 2br/2ba condo. Beautiful unit w/ granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows boasting fantastic downtown views. Includes one parking space. Utilities included: electric, water, gas, trash, sewer. Amenities include: 24-hr concierge & security, temp-controlled pool, spa, dry/wet saunas, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, conference room, banquet room. Minutes from financial district, Civic Center, Staples Center, Walt Disney Hall, art galleries, and some of the finest eateries in Los Angeles!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5812791)