800 W 1st St

Amenities
One month free on a 12-month lease!
Please contact Ted Lee w/ RE/MAX at 213-700-7885 or tedlee@remax.net
Prestigious Bunker Hill Tower! Stunning panoramic downtown views from this spacious 2br/2ba condo. Beautiful unit w/ granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows boasting fantastic downtown views. Includes one parking space. Utilities included: electric, water, gas, trash, sewer. Amenities include: 24-hr concierge & security, temp-controlled pool, spa, dry/wet saunas, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, conference room, banquet room. Minutes from financial district, Civic Center, Staples Center, Walt Disney Hall, art galleries, and some of the finest eateries in Los Angeles!
No Pets Allowed
