Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

800 W 1st St

800 West 1st Street · (213) 700-7885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
One month free on a 12-month lease!
Please contact Ted Lee w/ RE/MAX at 213-700-7885 or tedlee@remax.net

Prestigious Bunker Hill Tower! Stunning panoramic downtown views from this spacious 2br/2ba condo. Beautiful unit w/ granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows boasting fantastic downtown views. Includes one parking space. Utilities included: electric, water, gas, trash, sewer. Amenities include: 24-hr concierge & security, temp-controlled pool, spa, dry/wet saunas, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, conference room, banquet room. Minutes from financial district, Civic Center, Staples Center, Walt Disney Hall, art galleries, and some of the finest eateries in Los Angeles!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 W 1st St have any available units?
800 W 1st St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 W 1st St have?
Some of 800 W 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 W 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
800 W 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 W 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 800 W 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 800 W 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 800 W 1st St offers parking.
Does 800 W 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 W 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 W 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 800 W 1st St has a pool.
Does 800 W 1st St have accessible units?
No, 800 W 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 800 W 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 W 1st St has units with dishwashers.
