All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 800 INDIANA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
800 INDIANA Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:25 AM

800 INDIANA Avenue

800 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 Indiana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Unit in Architectural Duplex, built in 2004 by famed local Venice architect Peter Fergin is the perfect ratio of industrial chic and warmth. The design of the complex takes advantage of nature by incorporating large windows to bring in natural light, large patio spaces for enjoying the California weather and utilizes materials such as polished concrete flooring and wood ceiling paneling. In-unit laundry, radiant floor heating, Split AC systems, fireplace, a brand new fence and gate, LED lighting, private two-car tandem space garage and separate entryway both with direct access to unit and private outdoor space. Close to all of Venice, Santa Monica, and Silicon Beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 INDIANA Avenue have any available units?
800 INDIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 INDIANA Avenue have?
Some of 800 INDIANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 INDIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 INDIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 INDIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 800 INDIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 800 INDIANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 800 INDIANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 800 INDIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 INDIANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 INDIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 INDIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 INDIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 INDIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 INDIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 INDIANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College