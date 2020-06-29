7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool yoga

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool media room yoga

Rare opportunity to lease a pedigreed architectural home in the Hollywood Hills. The Sjoberg Residence, built in 1954, exemplifies Mid Century design, with striking Brutalist accents. Photographed by Julius Shulman for the first edition of Modernism Rediscovered and featured in Architectural Digest in 2018, this stunning case study style home is everything the genre demands. Post and beam construction, walls of glass...all in excellent original condition with state of the art bathroom and kitchen upgrades for ease of living. Main house is 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with lagoon style pool, outdoor seating and dining areas and yoga/meditation pavilion offering serene views of Laurel Canyon. Behind a koi pond and Japanese-style waterfall sits a studio with 3/4 bath suitable for living, work, gym or media room. An extremely private, gated oasis minutes from Hollywood, Studios and freeways. 2 car off street covered parking. Available February 1st for long term lease. Pre-Qualified applicants only.