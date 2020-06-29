All apartments in Los Angeles
7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive

7987 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7987 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
yoga
Rare opportunity to lease a pedigreed architectural home in the Hollywood Hills. The Sjoberg Residence, built in 1954, exemplifies Mid Century design, with striking Brutalist accents. Photographed by Julius Shulman for the first edition of Modernism Rediscovered and featured in Architectural Digest in 2018, this stunning case study style home is everything the genre demands. Post and beam construction, walls of glass...all in excellent original condition with state of the art bathroom and kitchen upgrades for ease of living. Main house is 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with lagoon style pool, outdoor seating and dining areas and yoga/meditation pavilion offering serene views of Laurel Canyon. Behind a koi pond and Japanese-style waterfall sits a studio with 3/4 bath suitable for living, work, gym or media room. An extremely private, gated oasis minutes from Hollywood, Studios and freeways. 2 car off street covered parking. Available February 1st for long term lease. Pre-Qualified applicants only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive have any available units?
7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive have?
Some of 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive offers parking.
Does 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive has a pool.
Does 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7987 WOODROW WILSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
