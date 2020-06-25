All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7974 West 79TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7974 West 79TH Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM

7974 West 79TH Street

7974 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7974 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This stunning Mediterranean home boasts open living space & beautiful ocean views from the master suite! The bright formal living room includes wide plank walnut floors that flow seamlessly into the dining room. A true entertainer's home, the large family room opens directly to a spacious gourmet kitchen & beautifully finished, drought tolerant backyard w/smart sprinkler system & fruit trees! The kitchen features a large island including prep sink & wine fridge, as well as a 48" Wolf range w/grill, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, water purification system, Miele dishwasher, walk-in pantry & designer Walker Zanger inlay tile work. The master suite offers vistas of the mountains & across the bay to Malibu, fireplace, a walk-in-closet & oversized master bath featuring double vanities & a soaking tub. This home has CAT5 wiring, wired sound system, media closet & a recently installed 4 zone HVAC system! The garage was also redone to include epoxy flooring & built-in storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7974 West 79TH Street have any available units?
7974 West 79TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7974 West 79TH Street have?
Some of 7974 West 79TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7974 West 79TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7974 West 79TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7974 West 79TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7974 West 79TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7974 West 79TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 7974 West 79TH Street offers parking.
Does 7974 West 79TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7974 West 79TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7974 West 79TH Street have a pool?
No, 7974 West 79TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 7974 West 79TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7974 West 79TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7974 West 79TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7974 West 79TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College