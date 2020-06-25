7974 West 79TH Street

Amenities
This stunning Mediterranean home boasts open living space & beautiful ocean views from the master suite! The bright formal living room includes wide plank walnut floors that flow seamlessly into the dining room. A true entertainer's home, the large family room opens directly to a spacious gourmet kitchen & beautifully finished, drought tolerant backyard w/smart sprinkler system & fruit trees! The kitchen features a large island including prep sink & wine fridge, as well as a 48" Wolf range w/grill, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, water purification system, Miele dishwasher, walk-in pantry & designer Walker Zanger inlay tile work. The master suite offers vistas of the mountains & across the bay to Malibu, fireplace, a walk-in-closet & oversized master bath featuring double vanities & a soaking tub. This home has CAT5 wiring, wired sound system, media closet & a recently installed 4 zone HVAC system! The garage was also redone to include epoxy flooring & built-in storage.