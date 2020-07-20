All apartments in Los Angeles
7947 ELECTRA Drive

Location

7947 Electra Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Just north of Sunset Boulevard in L.A.'s coveted Mt. Olympus neighborhood, this gated, Spanish-inspired estate, affectionately known as Villa Sofia, showcases exquisite craftsmanship, high-end finishes and ample grounds for an unparalleled California lifestyle. Expertly conceived by Dalinger Designs, grand-scale living spaces feature wide-plank hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, and intricate wood-carved finishes, including a spacious great room, dining room and staggering chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and French doors to the pool and grounds beyond. The staggering master suite features a gracious sitting room, fireplace, and opulent bathroom with a soaking tub. Landscaped grounds include terraced gardens, a custom dining pergola, grassy lawns, and swimmer's pool and spa. Surrounded by lush hillsides and serene canyon vistas, this sophisticated home feels worlds away from the city yet is just moments from the best restaurants and entertainment in L.A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have any available units?
7947 ELECTRA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have?
Some of 7947 ELECTRA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7947 ELECTRA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7947 ELECTRA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7947 ELECTRA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7947 ELECTRA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7947 ELECTRA Drive offers parking.
Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7947 ELECTRA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7947 ELECTRA Drive has a pool.
Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7947 ELECTRA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7947 ELECTRA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7947 ELECTRA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
