7942 Fallbrook Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous updated 4 bedrooms, 2 baths pool home in terrific West Hills neighborhood. Fresh paint inside – outside. New drought tolerant landscaping front and back yards will save you money on your DWP bills. Open floor plan with living room, dining area and family room overlooking beautiful backyard. Living room features a wood burning fireplace. Laminate wood floors in all bedrooms and family room. Marble and tile floors in living room, entrance, hallway and baths. White tile counter tops in kitchen, reglased white porcelain sink, brand new MOET faucet. Kitchen has a built in double oven, dishwasher, brand new cook top with hood vent. Large, separate utility room and linen closet. Master suite with private bath, good size closet with ne mirrors sliding doors. Home features ceiling fans and plantation shutters. Large Family Room is full of light and opens into a great yard with a pool, fruit trees and plenty of room to entertain and relax. Central Air, Heat. 2 cars tandem parking entered from the alley through brand new iron gate with auto remote opener. Conveniently located close to Fallbrook and Westfield Topanga Malls, AMC movie theaters, Stonefire Grill and much more.