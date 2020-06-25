All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7942 Fallbrook Avenue

7942 N Fallbrook Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7942 N Fallbrook Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Fabulous updated 4 bedrooms, 2 baths pool home in terrific West Hills neighborhood. Fresh paint inside – outside. New drought tolerant landscaping front and back yards will save you money on your DWP bills. Open floor plan with living room, dining area and family room overlooking beautiful backyard. Living room features a wood burning fireplace. Laminate wood floors in all bedrooms and family room. Marble and tile floors in living room, entrance, hallway and baths. White tile counter tops in kitchen, reglased white porcelain sink, brand new MOET faucet. Kitchen has a built in double oven, dishwasher, brand new cook top with hood vent. Large, separate utility room and linen closet. Master suite with private bath, good size closet with ne mirrors sliding doors. Home features ceiling fans and plantation shutters. Large Family Room is full of light and opens into a great yard with a pool, fruit trees and plenty of room to entertain and relax. Central Air, Heat. 2 cars tandem parking entered from the alley through brand new iron gate with auto remote opener. Conveniently located close to Fallbrook and Westfield Topanga Malls, AMC movie theaters, Stonefire Grill and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7942 Fallbrook Avenue have any available units?
7942 Fallbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7942 Fallbrook Avenue have?
Some of 7942 Fallbrook Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7942 Fallbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7942 Fallbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7942 Fallbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7942 Fallbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7942 Fallbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7942 Fallbrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 7942 Fallbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7942 Fallbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7942 Fallbrook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7942 Fallbrook Avenue has a pool.
Does 7942 Fallbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7942 Fallbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7942 Fallbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7942 Fallbrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
