All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7940 VULCAN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7940 VULCAN Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

7940 VULCAN Drive

7940 Vulcan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7940 Vulcan Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
Exquisitely updated 4 bed/4.5 bath in highly desired Mount Olympus. Double story entry pours into a sun drenched living room and dining room with souring ceilings and walls of glass overlooking the lush grounds, newly redone pool and unparalleled city and canyon views. Enormous kitchen with newly installed appliances and separate breakfast area blend seamlessly with the family room presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. Master suite is the ultimate retreat with a custom fireplace and patio overlooking sweeping views. Impeccable master bathroom and walk in closet epitomizes luxury. Two additional guest suites and loft area complete the second floor including an extremely generous junior master suite. An incredible opportunity to live at the end of a quiet and private cul-de-sac while being moments away from some of the city's finest attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 VULCAN Drive have any available units?
7940 VULCAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 VULCAN Drive have?
Some of 7940 VULCAN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 VULCAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7940 VULCAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 VULCAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7940 VULCAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7940 VULCAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7940 VULCAN Drive offers parking.
Does 7940 VULCAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7940 VULCAN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 VULCAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7940 VULCAN Drive has a pool.
Does 7940 VULCAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 7940 VULCAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 VULCAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7940 VULCAN Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College