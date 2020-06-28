7940 VULCAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest suite

Exquisitely updated 4 bed/4.5 bath in highly desired Mount Olympus. Double story entry pours into a sun drenched living room and dining room with souring ceilings and walls of glass overlooking the lush grounds, newly redone pool and unparalleled city and canyon views. Enormous kitchen with newly installed appliances and separate breakfast area blend seamlessly with the family room presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. Master suite is the ultimate retreat with a custom fireplace and patio overlooking sweeping views. Impeccable master bathroom and walk in closet epitomizes luxury. Two additional guest suites and loft area complete the second floor including an extremely generous junior master suite. An incredible opportunity to live at the end of a quiet and private cul-de-sac while being moments away from some of the city's finest attractions.