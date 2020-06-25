7857 Texhoma Avenue

Amenities

Solar powered property!!



Stunning, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in the serene neighborhood of Lake Balboa in Los Angeles.



The bright and airy smart home features large windows with blinds, tile floors, a fireplace, and solar panels. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, fine wood cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have vanity cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors, and shower stalls each enclosed in the aluminum-framed sliding glass panel, Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and gas heating are installed.



The exterior features a big yard with a gazebo - perfect spots for fun outdoor activities or to entertain guests. Feel free to park in the carport, in front of it, and the unlimited on the street space. Only 2 pets maximum are allowed with small dogs no heavier than 30lbs. The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Louise Park, Jesse Owens Park, Dearborn Park, and Lake Balboa/Anthony C. Beilenson Park.



Bus lines:

239 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

169 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

152 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



