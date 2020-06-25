All apartments in Los Angeles
7857 Texhoma Avenue
7857 Texhoma Avenue

7857 Texhoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7857 Texhoma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Discount / Promo: SAVE ELECTRICITY!!!

Solar powered property!!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Stunning, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in the serene neighborhood of Lake Balboa in Los Angeles.

The bright and airy smart home features large windows with blinds, tile floors, a fireplace, and solar panels. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, fine wood cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have vanity cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors, and shower stalls each enclosed in the aluminum-framed sliding glass panel, Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and gas heating are installed.

The exterior features a big yard with a gazebo - perfect spots for fun outdoor activities or to entertain guests. Feel free to park in the carport, in front of it, and the unlimited on the street space. Only 2 pets maximum are allowed with small dogs no heavier than 30lbs. The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the landscaping.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Louise Park, Jesse Owens Park, Dearborn Park, and Lake Balboa/Anthony C. Beilenson Park.

Bus lines:
239 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
169 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
152 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5432640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7857 Texhoma Avenue have any available units?
7857 Texhoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7857 Texhoma Avenue have?
Some of 7857 Texhoma Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7857 Texhoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7857 Texhoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7857 Texhoma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7857 Texhoma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7857 Texhoma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7857 Texhoma Avenue offers parking.
Does 7857 Texhoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7857 Texhoma Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7857 Texhoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 7857 Texhoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7857 Texhoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7857 Texhoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7857 Texhoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7857 Texhoma Avenue has units with dishwashers.

