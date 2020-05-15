All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:05 PM

7844 Bellingham Avenue

7844 Bellingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7844 Bellingham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Welcome home to this beautiful one story 3 Bed 2 Bath house nestled in a tranquil North Hollywood neighborhood. This house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. Master bedroom with full bath and two generously sized rooms with closets share the second bath. The private fenced backyard is ideal for entertaining your guests! House also features: recessed lights, brand new central AC, new copper plumbing, new appliances, washer and dryer, large patio, 2 car detached garage along with an elongated driveway ideal for guest parking. RENT INCLUDES WATER!!! Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7844 Bellingham Avenue have any available units?
7844 Bellingham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7844 Bellingham Avenue have?
Some of 7844 Bellingham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7844 Bellingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7844 Bellingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7844 Bellingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7844 Bellingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7844 Bellingham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7844 Bellingham Avenue offers parking.
Does 7844 Bellingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7844 Bellingham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7844 Bellingham Avenue have a pool?
No, 7844 Bellingham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7844 Bellingham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7844 Bellingham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7844 Bellingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7844 Bellingham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
