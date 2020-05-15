7844 Bellingham Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful one story 3 Bed 2 Bath house nestled in a tranquil North Hollywood neighborhood. This house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floor and new windows overlooking front yard drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. Master bedroom with full bath and two generously sized rooms with closets share the second bath. The private fenced backyard is ideal for entertaining your guests! House also features: recessed lights, brand new central AC, new copper plumbing, new appliances, washer and dryer, large patio, 2 car detached garage along with an elongated driveway ideal for guest parking. RENT INCLUDES WATER!!! Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!