Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

7825 TORREYSON Drive

7825 Torreyson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Torreyson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
The ultimate party house with amazing flow, an infinity pool, and an outdoor deck with killer views beyond the infinity pool! Main floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, family room with balcony and views, powder. One floor up from main floor is loft space/office. One floor down from main floor is master suite with extra deep built-in walk-in closet, master bath with 2 sinks + soaking tub + shower, laundry room. Half floor down from master floor is two bedrooms and shared remodel bath w/ linen closet, French doors to decd + infinity pool. Half floor down from guest wing is 2 car garage + storage room + storage closet. Motor court in yard holds an additional 3 cars. Remote gate access to motor court and garage. Location offers the ultimate privacy + views + party space + off street parking. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have any available units?
7825 TORREYSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have?
Some of 7825 TORREYSON Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 TORREYSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7825 TORREYSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 TORREYSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7825 TORREYSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7825 TORREYSON Drive offers parking.
Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 TORREYSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7825 TORREYSON Drive has a pool.
Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 7825 TORREYSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 TORREYSON Drive has units with dishwashers.

