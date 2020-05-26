7825 TORREYSON Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

The ultimate party house with amazing flow, an infinity pool, and an outdoor deck with killer views beyond the infinity pool! Main floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, family room with balcony and views, powder. One floor up from main floor is loft space/office. One floor down from main floor is master suite with extra deep built-in walk-in closet, master bath with 2 sinks + soaking tub + shower, laundry room. Half floor down from master floor is two bedrooms and shared remodel bath w/ linen closet, French doors to decd + infinity pool. Half floor down from guest wing is 2 car garage + storage room + storage closet. Motor court in yard holds an additional 3 cars. Remote gate access to motor court and garage. Location offers the ultimate privacy + views + party space + off street parking. Easy to show!