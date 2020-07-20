All apartments in Los Angeles
7825 HILLSIDE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7825 HILLSIDE Avenue

7825 Hillside Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Hillside Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Elegant 1930's Mediterranean Compound Private & Gated. Experience Old Hollywood with big city views. The Grand living room opens out to an entertainer's inner courtyard with fountain and outdoor kitchen, chef's kitchen, fireplaces in living room, master bedroom and dining room. Three bedrooms and a maid's in the main house, separate guest house off the pool with full bath and sauna. Purist's dream, original details. Located in the foothills above Hollywood Blvd., easy access to everything. Parking for 6 cars. Please inquire for more info. Short term ok see remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have any available units?
7825 HILLSIDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have?
Some of 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7825 HILLSIDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue has a pool.
Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
