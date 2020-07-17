7825 HILLSIDE Avenue

Amenities

Elegant 1930's Mediterranean Compound Private & Gated. Experience Old Hollywood with big city views. The Grand living room opens out to an entertainer's inner courtyard with fountain and outdoor kitchen, chef's kitchen, fireplaces in living room, master bedroom and dining room. Three bedrooms and a maid's in the main house, separate guest house off the pool with full bath and sauna. Purist's dream, original details. Located in the foothills above Hollywood Blvd., easy access to everything. Parking for 6 cars. Please inquire for more info. Short term ok see remarks.