All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7825 HILLSIDE Avenue
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

7825 HILLSIDE Avenue

7825 Hillside Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7825 Hillside Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Elegant 1930's Mediterranean Compound Private & Gated. Experience Old Hollywood with big city views. The Grand living room opens out to an entertainer's inner courtyard with fountain and outdoor kitchen, chef's kitchen, fireplaces in living room, master bedroom and dining room. Three bedrooms and a maid's in the main house, separate guest house off the pool with full bath and sauna. Purist's dream, original details. Located in the foothills above Hollywood Blvd., easy access to everything. Parking for 6 cars. Please inquire for more info. Short term ok see remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have any available units?
7825 HILLSIDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have?
Some of 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7825 HILLSIDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue has a pool.
Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 HILLSIDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6326 Coldwater Canyon
6326 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College